American Axle & Manufacturing Salarios

El salario de American Axle & Manufacturing varía de $15,075 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el extremo inferior a $183,600 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de American Axle & Manufacturing. Última actualización: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $91.7K
Científico de Datos
$15.1K
Diseñador de Producto
$110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$184K
