Amentum Salarios

El salario de Amentum varía de $78,605 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Instalaciones en el extremo inferior a $174,125 para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Amentum. Última actualización: 9/2/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $80K

Ingeniero de Software de Producción

Analista de Datos
Median $128K
Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Servicio al Cliente
$174K
Gerente de Instalaciones
$78.6K
Analista Financiero
$114K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$133K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$105K
Gerente de Programa
$129K
Gerente de Proyecto
$113K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$171K
El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Amentum es Servicio al Cliente at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $174,125. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Amentum es $114,425.

