Directorio de Empresas
AlphaSights
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

AlphaSights Salarios

El salario de AlphaSights varía de $74,625 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el extremo inferior a $240,790 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de AlphaSights. Última actualización: 8/31/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $150K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Diseñador de Producto
Median $130K
Ventas
Median $135K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Reclutador
Median $80.5K
Servicio al Cliente
$81.6K
Científico de Datos
$164K
Consultor de Gestión
$119K
Marketing
$74.6K
Gerente de Proyecto
$127K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$241K
Capitalista de Riesgo
$83.6K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en AlphaSights es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $240,790. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en AlphaSights es $127,400.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para AlphaSights

Empresas Relacionadas

  • OakNorth
  • Juniper Square
  • Aquent
  • Modis
  • Guild Education
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos