AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities Salarios

El salario de AlphaGrep Securities varía de $23,256 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior a $126,120 para un Analista Financiero en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de AlphaGrep Securities. Última actualización: 11/13/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $83.7K
Científico de Datos
Median $108K
Analista Financiero
Median $126K

Reclutador
$23.3K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$97.2K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en AlphaGrep Securities es Analista Financiero con una compensación total anual de $126,120. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en AlphaGrep Securities es $97,160.

