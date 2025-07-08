Directorio de Empresas
ALLEN Career Institute
ALLEN Career Institute Salarios

El salario de ALLEN Career Institute varía de $20,997 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $83,681 para un Diseñador de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de ALLEN Career Institute. Última actualización: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $21K
Diseñador de Producto
$83.7K
Gerente de Producto
$55.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en ALLEN Career Institute es Diseñador de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $83,681. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ALLEN Career Institute es $55,215.

