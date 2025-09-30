Directorio de Empresas
ABB
  • Switzerland

ABB Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Switzerland

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Switzerland en ABB totaliza CHF 122K por year para Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Switzerland totaliza CHF 118K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ABB. Última actualización: 9/30/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Software Engineer
CHF 122K
CHF 122K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Senior Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en ABB?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Redes

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en ABB in Switzerland está en una compensación total anual de CHF 137,784. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ABB para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Switzerland es CHF 90,996.

