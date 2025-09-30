La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Italy en ABB varía de €43.4K por year para Associate Software Engineer a €50.2K por year para Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Italy totaliza €43.4K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ABB. Última actualización: 9/30/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
€43.4K
€38K
€0
€5.4K
Software Engineer
€50.2K
€47.9K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
