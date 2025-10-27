Directorio de Empresas
3M
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

3M Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en 3M varía de $87.9K por year para T1 a $170K por year para T4A. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $112K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de 3M. Última actualización: 10/27/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
T1
Software Developer(Nivel de Entrada)
$87.9K
$84.7K
$0
$3.2K
T2
Advanced Software Developer
$102K
$97.3K
$500
$3.8K
T3
Senior Software Developer
$129K
$121K
$0
$7.7K
T4
Specialist Software Developer
$154K
$148K
$0
$6.7K
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Salarios de Prácticas

Cronograma de Adquisición

0%

AÑO 1

0%

AÑO 2

100 %

AÑO 3

Tipo de Acciones
RSU + Options

En 3M, RSU + Options están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:

  • 0% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (0.00% anual)

  • 0% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (0.00% anual)

  • 100% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (100.00% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

AÑO 1

33.3%

AÑO 2

33.3%

AÑO 3

Tipo de Acciones
RSU + Options

En 3M, RSU + Options están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en 3M in United States está en una compensación total anual de $218,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 3M para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $114,500.

Otros Recursos