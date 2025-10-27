La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en 3M varía de $87.9K por year para T1 a $170K por year para T4A. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $112K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de 3M. Última actualización: 10/27/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
T1
$87.9K
$84.7K
$0
$3.2K
T2
$102K
$97.3K
$500
$3.8K
T3
$129K
$121K
$0
$7.7K
T4
$154K
$148K
$0
$6.7K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
0%
AÑO 1
0%
AÑO 2
100 %
AÑO 3
En 3M, RSU + Options están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
0% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (0.00% anual)
0% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (0.00% anual)
100% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (100.00% anual)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
AÑO 1
33.3%
AÑO 2
33.3%
AÑO 3
En 3M, RSU + Options están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.