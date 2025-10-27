Tipo de Acciones

RSU + Options

En 3M, RSU + Options están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:

0 % se adquiere en el 1st - AÑO ( 0.00 % anual )

0 % se adquiere en el 2nd - AÑO ( 0.00 % anual )

100 % se adquiere en el 3rd - AÑO ( 100.00 % anual )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.