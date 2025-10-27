La compensación de Ingeniero de Hardware in United States en 3M totaliza $127K por year para T3. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $128K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de 3M. Última actualización: 10/27/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$127K
$122K
$0
$4.1K
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
0%
AÑO 1
0%
AÑO 2
100 %
AÑO 3
En 3M, RSU + Options están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
0% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (0.00% anual)
0% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (0.00% anual)
100% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (100.00% anual)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
AÑO 1
33.3%
AÑO 2
33.3%
AÑO 3
En 3M, RSU + Options están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.