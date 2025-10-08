Directorio de Empresas
Yandex Cloud Security Architect Salarios en Moscow Metro Area

La compensación de Cloud Security Architect in Moscow Metro Area en Yandex va desde RUB 4.21M por year para G16 hasta RUB 10.14M por year para G18. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025

Promedio Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.46M

Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Cronograma de Adquisición

25%

AÑO 1

25%

AÑO 2

25%

AÑO 3

25%

AÑO 4

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Yandex, RSUs están sujetos a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:

  • 25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Cloud Security Architect en Yandex in Moscow Metro Area está en una compensación total anual de RUB 11,723,333. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Yandex para el puesto de Cloud Security Architect in Moscow Metro Area es RUB 4,037,520.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Yandex

