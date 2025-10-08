La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack in Serbia en Yandex va desde $80.9K por year para G16 hasta $129K por year para G18. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Serbia totaliza $82.7K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bonus
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$80.9K
$68.9K
$0
$12K
G17
$69.1K
$61.9K
$0
$7.2K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
25%
AÑO 1
25%
AÑO 2
25%
AÑO 3
25%
AÑO 4
En Yandex, RSUs están sujetos a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:
25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.