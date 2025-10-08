La compensación de Ingeniero DevOps in Russia en Yandex va desde RUB 3.75M por year para G16 hasta RUB 4.73M por year para G17. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Russia totaliza RUB 4.25M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3.75M
RUB 3.75M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G17
RUB 4.73M
RUB 4.44M
RUB 0
RUB 292K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
25%
AÑO 1
25%
AÑO 2
25%
AÑO 3
25%
AÑO 4
En Yandex, RSUs están sujetos a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:
25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.