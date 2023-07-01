Directorio de Empresas
WNDYR
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre WNDYR que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    WNDYR is a company that specializes in productivity and human behavior within technology products. They help teams navigate the use of multiple SaaS applications and adapt to decentralized work environments. WNDYR offers consulting, onboarding, integrations, and automations to help teams transform and embrace the future of work. They provide project-based or managed service packages through virtual interactions. Their product, PATTYRN, uses AI-driven data analysis to accelerate teams within their work systems. WNDYR aims to simplify processes so that teams can focus on their best work.

    http://wndyr.com
    Sitio Web
    2016
    Año de Fundación
    31
    Nº de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para WNDYR

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Apple
    • Flipkart
    • Google
    • Square
    • Uber
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos