Willis Towers Watson Salarios

El salario de Willis Towers Watson va desde $19,281 en compensación total por año para un Cybersecurity Analyst en el rango bajo hasta $227,515 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Willis Towers Watson. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Actuario
Median $123K
Analista de Negocios
Median $65K
Consultor de Gestión
Median $90K

Gerente de Producto
Median $107K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$46.5K
Atención al Cliente
$69.7K
Científico de Datos
$41.7K
Gerente de Proyecto
$79K
Ventas
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Ingeniero de Software
$54.1K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $120K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$228K
Compensación Total
$81.3K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Willis Towers Watson je Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $227,515. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Willis Towers Watson je $74,339.

