Western Governors University
Western Governors University Salarios

El salario de Western Governors University va desde $131,340 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el rango bajo hasta $154,400 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Western Governors University. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $154K
Gerente de Producto
Median $135K
Reclutador
$131K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Western Governors University es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $154,400. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Western Governors University es $135,000.

