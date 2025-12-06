Directorio de Empresas
Vizient
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

Vizient Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Vizient totaliza $110K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Vizient. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Vizient
Software Engineer
Irving, TX
Total por año
$110K
Nivel
L2
Base
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$8K
Años en la empresa
3 Años
Años de exp.
3 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Vizient?
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Pasantías

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Vizient in United States está en una compensación total anual de $168,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Vizient para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $110,000.

Otros Recursos

