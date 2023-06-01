Directorio de Empresas
Visionular
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Visionular que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Visionular is a video encoding and image processing technology software company that uses AI and ML to build solutions for video apps and streaming services. They have a team of experts from well-established video innovators and provide solutions for deployment in data centers, public clouds, and end-user devices. They offer on-premise software and SDKs, and SaaS APIs for high volume cloud transcoding services. They have more than 60 international customers and provide world-leading video solutions and services in the field of video encoding, transcoding, processing, analysis, and enhancement.

    visionular.com
    Sitio Web
    2018
    Año de Fundación
    126
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Visionular

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Tesla
    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Roblox
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos