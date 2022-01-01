Directorio de Empresas
Vineti
Vineti Salarios

El salario de Vineti va desde $36,246 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $238,800 para un Diseñador de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Vineti. Última actualización: 10/9/2025

$160K

Diseñador de Producto
$239K
Gerente de Producto
$36.2K
Ingeniero de Software
$99.5K

Gerente de Programa Técnico
$99.5K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Vineti

Otros Recursos