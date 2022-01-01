Directorio de Empresas
United Nations
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa

United Nations Salarios

El salario de United Nations va desde $28,858 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el rango bajo hasta $167,151 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de United Nations. Última actualización: 9/13/2025

$160K

Que te Paguen lo que Valés

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+). Negociá tu salario o tu CV revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $167K
Asistente Administrativo
$106K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios
$33.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Analista de Negocios
$109K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$155K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$95.3K
Diseñador de Producto
$33.4K
Gerente de Producto
$90.9K
Gerente de Programa
$75.3K
Gerente de Proyecto
$28.9K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en United Nations es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $167,151. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en United Nations es $93,094.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para United Nations

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Microsoft
  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • Square
  • Netflix
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos