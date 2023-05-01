Directorio de Empresas
Unisync
    Acerca de

    Unisync Corp. is a garment manufacturer and distributor in Canada and the United States. They offer offshore outsourcing, web-based ordering, distribution, and program management systems. They also provide design, development, prototyping, testing, textile research, sourcing, manufacturing, communication, and customer services. Additionally, they offer warehousing, inventory management, order processing, distribution, custom software development, data management, eCommerce programs, and proactive services. They are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    http://unisyncgroup.com
    Sitio Web
    1940
    Año de Fundación
    379
    Nº de Empleados
    $50M-$100M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Otros Recursos