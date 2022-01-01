Directorio de Empresas
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Salarios

El rango de salarios de Tower Research Capital oscila entre $53,765 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo inferior y $299,700 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Tower Research Capital. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $57.5K

Ingeniero/a de Software Backend

Ingeniero/a de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Negocios
$104K
Científico de Datos
$300K

Analista Financiero
$133K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$131K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$53.8K
The highest paying role reported at Tower Research Capital is Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $299,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tower Research Capital is $117,563.

