Directorio de Empresas
Torc Robotics
¿Trabajás acá? Reclamá tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Torc Robotics que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    Torc Robotics is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking. Founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution, we have 17 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers a complete self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing self-driving trucks. “Trucking is the backbone of the United States economy, delivering food and products to every community in the country,” said Torc CEO and Founder Michael Fleming. “Daimler Truck has led innovation in trucking for more than a century, from the first truck, to driver-assist technology. Torc is working with Daimler Truck to commercialize self-driving trucks to make our roads safer and better, fulfilling our mission of saving lives.”

    http://torc.ai
    Sitio web
    2007
    Año de Fundación
    330
    # de Empleados
    $50M-$100M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Torc Robotics

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Ridecell
    • Cox Enterprises
    • Relativity
    • Sema4
    • SpyCloud
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos