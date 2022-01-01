Directorio de Empresas
Thomson Reuters
    Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) (“TR”) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

    thomsonreuters.com
    Sitio Web
    2008
    Año de Fundación
    24,000
    Nº de Empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

