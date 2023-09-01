Directorio de Empresas
The ODP Corporation
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa

The ODP Corporation Salarios

El salario de The ODP Corporation va desde $139,300 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el rango bajo hasta $190,950 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de The ODP Corporation. Última actualización: 9/2/2025

$160K

Que te Paguen lo que Valés

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+). Negociá tu salario o tu CV revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $171K
Ventas
$139K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en The ODP Corporation es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $190,950. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en The ODP Corporation es $171,000.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para The ODP Corporation

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos