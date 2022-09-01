Directorio de Empresas
The Container Store
The Container Store Salarios

El salario de The Container Store va desde $50,250 en compensación total por año para un Atención al Cliente en el rango bajo hasta $108,780 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de The Container Store. Última actualización: 10/19/2025

Atención al Cliente
$50.3K
Analista Financiero
$71.7K
Gerente de Producto
$91.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
Ingeniero de Software
$109K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en The Container Store es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $108,780. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en The Container Store es $81,597.

