Directorio de Empresas
TGS
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre TGS que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    TGS: Pioneering Argentina's Natural Gas Future

    For three decades, TGS has established itself as Argentina's premier provider of innovative solutions across the natural gas value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio combines essential services with value-added products, delivered with unmatched expertise and reliability. As industry leaders, we leverage our extensive experience to optimize natural gas delivery while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

    tgs.com.ar
    Sitio Web
    1992
    Año de Fundación
    1,422
    Nº de Empleados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para TGS

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos