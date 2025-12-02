La compensación de Diseñador de Producto in United States en Teladoc Health totaliza $173K por year para Senior Product Designer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $163K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Teladoc Health. Última actualización: 12/2/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
AÑO 1
33%
AÑO 2
33%
AÑO 3
En Teladoc Health, RSUs están sujetos a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
33% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.00% anual)
33% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.00% anual)
33% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.00% anual)
Títulos IncluidosEnviar Nuevo Título
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.