El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in Germany en Technology & Strategy totaliza €58.9K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Technology & Strategy. Última actualización: 12/2/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Technology & Strategy
Software Engineer
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Total por año
$68K
Nivel
L2
Base
$68K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
2 Años
Años de exp.
4 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Technology & Strategy?
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Salarios de Pasantías

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Technology & Strategy in Germany está en una compensación total anual de €79,196. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Technology & Strategy para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Germany es €58,947.

Otros Recursos

