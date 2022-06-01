Directorio de Empresas
Teachers Pay Teachers
    We believe teachers have one of the most vital jobs in the world, and we’re here to support them. Back when we started in 2006, Teachers Pay Teachers was a word-of-mouth marketplace where teachers could buy and sell educational resources they created. Today, we offer a suite of custom digital tools, and our teacher-powered learning platform features a library of 5M+ resources backed by a sophisticated, algorithm-driven recommendation system. Our community of 7M+ educators relies on us for engaging, accessible, classroom-ready materials—and we rely on our team members to continue developing solutions that improve the lives of teachers, students, and, ultimately, the state of education itself.Education is transforming, and so is TPT. Between 2020 and 2022 our team doubled in size, and no matter what you’re interested in working on or learning, you can find it here. We’re busy building our two-sided marketplace of user-generated content, designing new ways to help our devoted teacher community connect and make the most of each other’s materials. We’re also creating products like Easel, a digital tool suite for teachers, and School Access, a subscription tool serving ready-made resources. Our empathetic, cross-functional culture encourages curiosity alongside personal and team accountability. You’ll gain new skills, as well as opportunities for mentorship from high-caliber leaders, and candid, 360° feedback that helps you grow in a supportive environment.At our core, we are all dedicated to helping and empowering educators. If you’re adaptable, innovative, and willing to take on product challenges with endless possibilities, come join our inclusive and collaborative workplace.

    http://www.teacherspayteachers.com
    Sitio Web
    2006
    Año de Fundación
    3,550
    Nº de Empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

