La compensación de Ingeniero DevOps in Switzerland en Swisscom va desde CHF 124K por year para Software Engineer hasta CHF 155K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Switzerland totaliza CHF 138K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Swisscom. Última actualización: 10/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
CHF 124K
CHF 121K
CHF 0
CHF 3K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 155K
CHF 150K
CHF 0
CHF 5.1K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
