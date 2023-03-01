Directorio de Empresas
Straive
Straive Salarios

El rango de salarios de Straive oscila entre $3,354 en compensación total por año para un Asistente Administrativo en el extremo inferior y $61,519 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Straive. Última actualización: 8/23/2025

$160K

Asistente Administrativo
$3.4K
Redactor Publicitario
$5K
Científico de Datos
$12K

Gerente de Producto
$61.5K
Ingeniero de Software
$7.3K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$46.8K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Straive ialah Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $61,519. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Straive ialah $9,612.

Otros Recursos