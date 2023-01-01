Directorio de Empresas
Stability AI
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa

Stability AI Salarios

El salario de Stability AI va desde $117,600 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el rango bajo hasta $261,300 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Stability AI. Última actualización: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero de Software
Median $130K
Reclutador
$118K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$261K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Stability AI es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $261,300. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Stability AI es $130,000.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Stability AI

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Roblox
  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/stability-ai/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.