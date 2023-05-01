Directorio de Empresas
SplashLearn
    SplashLearn is a game-based curriculum for Pre-K to Grade 5 that aims to make learning fun and engaging. It is available on multiple platforms and has over 40 million users across 150+ countries. It is the fastest growing elementary math program in the US, with 1 in 3 schools and 1 in 7 elementary school children using it. The company has won several edtech awards and is backed by prominent investors. SplashLearn values individuality and inquisitiveness and offers opportunities to contribute to their suite of learning products.

    splashlearn.com
    Sitio Web
    2010
    Año de Fundación
    351
    Nº de Empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

