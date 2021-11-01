Directorio de Empresas
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Salarios

El rango de salarios de Societe Generale oscila entre $19,391 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $250,000 para un Analista Financiero en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Societe Generale. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Ingeniero/a de Software Backend

Ingeniero/a de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
Median $27.1K
Gerente de Producto
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Analista de Negocios
Median $20.7K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $56.6K

Diseñador/a de Experiencia de Usuario

Analista Financiero
Median $250K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $82.4K
Analista de Datos
$65.6K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$149K
Banquero de Inversión
$28.1K
Legal
$189K
Consultor de Gestión
$56.4K
Gerente de Programa
$240K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$76.4K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$197K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$121K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$69.3K
Escritor Técnico
$40.3K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Societe Generale es Analista Financiero con una compensación total anual de $250,000. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Societe Generale es $56,388.

