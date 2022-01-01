Directorio de Empresas
Sinch
Sinch Salarios

El rango de salarios de Sinch oscila entre $6,466 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior y $138,375 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Sinch. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $138K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $52.4K

Diseñador/a de Experiencia de Usuario

Servicio al Cliente
$8.3K

Científico de Datos
$114K
Gerente de Producto
$59.2K
Gerente de Proyecto
$6.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$83.6K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$97.5K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$55.8K
Escritor Técnico
$113K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Sinch es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $138,375. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Sinch es $71,396.

Otros Recursos