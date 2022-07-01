Directorio de Empresas
SimIS
    Founded in 2007, SimIS Inc. (SimIS), is an innovative information technology solution Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that models future environments, requirements and capabilities, and then secures the enterprise from internal and external threats compliant with Federal, State, and industry standard governance to ensure client mission success.SimIS will provide our clients quality and innovative information technology solutions that will model the future and secure the enterprise, in order to sustain corporate growth and provide a challenging and rewarding environment for employee success.

    http://www.simisinc.com
    2007
    90
    $10M-$50M
