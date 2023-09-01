Directorio de Empresas
Sigma Software
¿Trabajás acá? Reclamá tu Empresa

Sigma Software Salarios

El rango de salarios de Sigma Software oscila entre $8,358 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior y $89,550 para un Ingeniero Civil en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Sigma Software. Última actualización: 8/22/2025

$160K

Que te paguen, no que te manipulen

Negociamos miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de USD 30.000 (a veces, más de USD 300.000).Hacé que tu salario sea negociado o que tu currículum sea revisado por expertos reales: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $79.9K

Ingeniero/a de Software Backend

Ingeniero Civil
$89.6K
Gerente de Producto
$72.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Reclutador
$8.4K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$62.4K
¿Falta tu título?

Buscá todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agregá tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Sigma Software es Ingeniero Civil at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $89,550. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Sigma Software es $72,360.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Sigma Software

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos