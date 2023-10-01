Directorio de Empresas
Semgrep
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Semgrep que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Semgrep is an open source tool that helps identify bugs, vulnerabilities, and code standard violations in software. It performs static analysis and can be used to analyze third-party dependencies.

    https://semgrep.dev
    Sitio Web
    2017
    Año de Fundación
    150
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Semgrep

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • LinkedIn
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Netflix
    • PayPal
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos