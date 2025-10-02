Directorio de Empresas
Sandvine
  Salarios
  Ingeniero de Software

  Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

  Greater Bengaluru

Sandvine Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Greater Bengaluru

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Bengaluru en Sandvine va desde ₹1.29M por year para Software Engineer I hasta ₹2.03M por year para Senior Software Engineer I. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Greater Bengaluru totaliza ₹1.65M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Sandvine. Última actualización: 10/2/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivel de Entrada)
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹56.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Sandvine?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Redes

Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ingeniero de Software at Sandvine in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,753,376. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sandvine for the Ingeniero de Software role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,569,893.

Otros Recursos