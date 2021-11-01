Directorio de Empresas
Roofstock
Principales Conocimientos
    Acerca de

    Roofstock is an Oakland-based Fin-tech startup founded by Gary Beasley who serves as the CEO, Gregor Watson who serves as the Chairman and Rich Ford who serves as the Chief Development Office.

    2015
    Año de Fundación
    240
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

