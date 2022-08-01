Directorio de Empresas
Regrow
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Regrow que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Transforming our agriculture system is the single most important thing we can do to combat climate change.That’s why FluroSat and Dagan have combined forces to launch Regrow, a company that empowers the food and agriculture industries to adopt, scale and monetize resilient agricultural practices.Regrow is a multinational team of scientists, agronomists, engineers, and software developers committed to transforming the supply chain from farm to fork to ensure a prosperous future for people and planet.

    http://regrow.ag
    Sitio Web
    2016
    Año de Fundación
    45
    Nº de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Regrow

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Apple
    • Snap
    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos