Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Salarios

El salario de Prudential Financial va desde $37,332 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el rango bajo hasta $241,200 para un Operaciones de Marketing en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Prudential Financial. Última actualización: 11/28/2025

Ingeniero de Software
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Desarrollador Cuantitativo

Científico de Datos
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Actuario
Median $145K

Analista Financiero
Median $80K
Analista de Negocios
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Gerente de Producto
Median $178K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $130K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $210K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$110K
Analista de Datos
$101K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$161K
Recursos Humanos
$118K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$177K
Banquero de Inversión
$226K
Legal
$166K
Operaciones de Marketing
$241K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $132K
Reclutador
Median $122K
Ventas
$37.3K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$104K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$117K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$199K
Capitalista de Riesgo
$109K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Prudential Financial es Operaciones de Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $241,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Prudential Financial es $131,417.

