Directorio de Empresas
Proof Technology
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Proof Technology que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Proof is a legal technology company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide through a web-based platform. The platform allows law firms to create electronic serve requests, receive live updates, see mapped verification of all attempts, and connect directly to servers via Live Chat. Proof's technology provides electronic time and date stamped proof of successful service and a notarized affidavit from the server. They offer 1, 3 or 7 day service nationwide and internationally.

    proofserve.com
    Sitio Web
    2017
    Año de Fundación
    84
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Proof Technology

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos