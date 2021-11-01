Peapod Digital Labs Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Peapod Digital Labs va desde $89,550 en compensación total por año para un Desarrollo de Negocios en el rango bajo hasta $233,750 para un Gerente de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Peapod Digital Labs. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $132K
Gerente de Producto
Median $234K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $140K

Desarrollo de Negocios
$89.6K
Científico de Datos
$138K
Operaciones de Marketing
$130K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$162K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Peapod Digital Labs es Gerente de Producto con una compensación total anual de $233,750. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Peapod Digital Labs es $138,067.

