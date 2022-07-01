Directorio de Empresas
Origami Risk
Origami Risk Salarios

El salario de Origami Risk va desde $76,500 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $197,010 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Origami Risk. Última actualización: 9/17/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $106K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Producto
Median $76.5K
Atención al Cliente
$84.6K

Gerente de Proyecto
$100K
Ventas
$86.4K
Ingeniero de Ventas
$182K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$197K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Origami Risk is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Origami Risk is $100,158.

