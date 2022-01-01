Omio Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango de salarios de Omio oscila entre $62,896 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $135,567 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Omio. Última actualización: 8/11/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $62.9K
Analista de Datos
$71.4K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$107K

Gerente de Producto
$136K
Reclutador
$68K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$102K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Omio es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $135,567. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Omio es $86,813.

Otros Recursos