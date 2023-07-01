Directorio de Empresas
Novalogy
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Novalogy que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Novalogy is a company that aims to improve people's health and well-being through their first product, AYO. AYO is a wearable technology that uses blue-turquoise light to regulate the circadian rhythm, enhancing sleep, energy, and overall health. The product is based on extensive clinical studies and mimics the sun to suppress melatonin production and regulate the biological rhythm. AYO is fully connected to a mobile app, offering portability, personalization, and intelligence, making it a top-tier light therapy product.

    https://goayo.com
    Sitio Web
    2015
    Año de Fundación
    31
    Nº de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Novalogy

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos