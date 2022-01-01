notonthehighstreet Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
notonthehighstreet
El salario de notonthehighstreet va desde $112,649 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $146,793 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de notonthehighstreet. Última actualización: 10/23/2025

Gerente de Producto
$113K
Ingeniero de Software
$123K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$147K

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en notonthehighstreet es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $146,793. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en notonthehighstreet es $122,505.

