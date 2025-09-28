La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in India en Nielsen va desde ₹1.72M por year para Software Engineer hasta ₹6.7M por year para Principal Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in India totaliza ₹2.27M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Nielsen. Última actualización: 9/28/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***