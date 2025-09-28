Directorio de Empresas
Nielsen
La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in India en Nielsen va desde ₹1.72M por year para Software Engineer hasta ₹6.7M por year para Principal Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in India totaliza ₹2.27M.

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
₹13.95M

Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Nielsen?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Nielsen in India está en una compensación total anual de ₹6,700,199. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Nielsen para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in India es ₹2,270,310.

Otros Recursos