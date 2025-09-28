Directorio de Empresas
NICE
La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en NICE va desde $92.3K por year para Software Engineer hasta $218K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $128K.

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
$160K

Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en NICE?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en NICE in United States está en una compensación total anual de $217,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en NICE para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $125,000.

